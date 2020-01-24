Jinx Lennon to perform local gig in the DisFunction Room next month

Local singer/songwriter Jinx Lennon will be performing at the DisFunction Room on Clanbrassil Street next month.

Jinx will be appearing at the venue, above Eoin’s Bar/Uisce Beatha, on Saturday February 15th.

Support on the night will be from Annie June O’Callaghan.

This is a chance to hear Jinx live before the release of his new album this April.

The album, titled ‘Border Schizo Songs for the Fuc**d’ is described by Jinx as a “psychedelic journey around the north east border lands, a concept album of sorts set up like a radio show taking you on an off the wall voyage through the suburbs and ‘the sticks’ of north Louth.”

The gig gets underway on the night at 9pm with tickets sold on the door.