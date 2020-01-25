Jive lessons are back!

Looking for something fun, dynamic, and seriously social to do this Monday night? Why not sign up for Jive lessons in the Geraldine’s GAA Clubrooms.

Keep fit, master the basic steps, and learn to rock hips with energy, confidence and style.

Lessons are structured to break down and cover all aspects of Modern Jive, from spinning to body rolls to learning the WOW moves like you see on strictly come dancing

Classes will be split for beginners from 7.45pm and then for improvers from 9.00pm. No partners are required so contact Declan today to sign up – 087 7557163