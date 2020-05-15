Joe receives special message from friends and family as he continues cancer battle

Local man Joseph Woods received an unexpected surprise this morning with a special video message organised by his wife Katie as he continues his battle against cancer

The 30-year-old began treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma earlier this year and begins his second round of chemotherapy today.

To lift his spirits, Katie – who suffered a stroke just a month after the couple’s wedding last August – organised the video featuring some of his closest family and friends and even RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy and Irish rugby star Rob Kearney.

Joe has something to look forward to when he gets the all clear with the couple expecting a baby.

He said: “Katie showed me this video this morning, I just want to say thank you so much to all my friends and family around the world for your lovely well wishes and messages of support, it really has given me a great boost as l start my second half of chemotherapy treatment today.

“It’s amazing to know how many people are thinking of me during this tough time. Thank you all so much and thank you to my wonderful wife for your support and putting this all together!”

Check out the video below…