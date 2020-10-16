Joe Ryan opens up on guilt of surviving while Adrian Donohoe was murdered

The detective who was with Adrian Donohoe on the night of his murder in January 2013 has opened up on the guilt he feels at surviving while his colleague died.

Detective Joe Ryan was on cash in transit duty with the father of two when they were ambushed at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan on January 23rd 2013. While Detective Donohoe was fatally shot, Detective Ryan was only threatened on the night.

However, speaking to Prime Time following the sentencing of Aaron Brady for 40 years for capital murder earlier this week, Detective Ryan told reporter Barry Cummins of the guilt he felt over the last seven years.

He said: “Adrian was a family man. I don’t have any kids so guilt is the main thing I feel.”

Check out a clip of Joe Ryan’s interview below or watch the episode in full on the RTÉ Player.