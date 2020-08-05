Joe’s Deli opens its doors in Castlebellingham

Joe’s Deli yesterday opened its doors in Castlebellingham.

The new venture at The Malthouse is run by local man Joe McLaughlin, who up until recently ran the Greengates Shop on the Dublin Road.

The new hot food deli will be open from 8am to 4pm Monday to Saturday with catering available for any event by calling 042 6826212.

It is located in the former Honey Beez Coffee House and will be serving a range of items including breakfast rolls, chicken fillet rolls, sandwiches, wraps etc