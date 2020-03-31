John McGahon elected to Seanad Éireann

Local Councillor John McGahon has been elected to the Seanad this afternoon.

The Fine Gael representative has won a seat on the cultural and educational panel in the Seanad elections after the 18th and final count without reaching the quota of 188,834.

McGahon secured the fourth of five seats with 183,388 votes with Sinn Féin’s Fintan Warfield also elected on 180,000 after the Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh was eliminated with 159,776 votes.

Also elected earlier having reached the quota were Malcolm Byrne, Lisa Chambers and Sean Kyne.

Former local Fianna Fáil TD and Councillor Declan Breathnach’s bid to secure election was unsuccessful. He was eliminated on the 10th count last night with a total of 58,000 votes. The Knockbridge man had earlier secured 39,000 first preferences which left him 12th in the running of the 20 candidates.

The full results from the 18th count can be seen below…