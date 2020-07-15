John Reilly to succeed Senator McGahon on Louth County Council

John Reilly has been selected to fill the seat vacated by newly elected Senator John McGahon on Louth County Council.

The Kilcurry man will be officially co-opted onto the council next week to represent the Dundalk-Carlingford LEA after coming out on top in the Fine Gael selection convention yesterday.

Reilly came out on top by just three points ahead of Roisin Duffy, who was an unsuccessful candidate for the party in last year’s local elections.

Ms Duffy had actually received the most first preference votes but seconds from Dundalk businessman Craig Colgan’s total of seven votes ensured he pipped her to the post by 56 votes to 53 in the postal ballot.

Reilly had previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on Louth County Council in the 2004 Local Elections. He will be the second new face on Louth County Council next week with Fianna Fáil’s Andrea McKevitt also set to succeed another newly appointed Senator, Erin McGreehan.