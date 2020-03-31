Joint COVID 19 Community Response Fund Launched by Dundalk and Cuchullain Credit Unions

The demands on voluntary and support services during a crisis like COVID 19 can be overwhelming. With this in mind, Dundalk Credit Union has made the decision to repurpose its recently announced Community Support Fund 2020 as a COVID 19 Community Response Fund and together with Cuchullain Credit Union to offer financial assistance to those organisations and groups within our wider community that are putting the needs of others ahead of their own in response to the impact of COVID 19.

One such organisation is Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes, a local voluntary organisation that provides a transportation service for Blood, Human Tissue, Patient Records and Human Infant Milk. To help combat COVID-19, Cú Chulainn Blood Bikes are providing additional supports to the community and local hospitals helping to ensure blood samples are transported quickly and safely to the laboratories for testing. The out of hours service, also delivers a cross border service which include evenings, nights, weekends and bank holidays to the hospitals and medical services across the North East. The Joint Credit Union COVID 19 Community Response Fund will contribute towards their monthly running costs to keep the bikes and services on the road, making it possible to extend the reach and impact of a team of amazing volunteers at this critical time.

Image L to R:

Mickey Rafferty, Chair, Cuchullain Credit Union, Billy Doyle, CEO, Dundalk Credit Union, Brigene Litchfield, CEO, Cuchullain Credit Union and Paddy Donnelly, Chair, Dundalk Credit Union.





Similarly, other vital community-based services that are benefiting from this joint Credit Union COVID 19 Community Response Fund include Meals on Wheels and Women’s Aid Dundalk, all carrying out their work in exceptionally challenging times. Additional beneficiaries and initiatives will be confirmed over the coming weeks.



Billy Doyle, CEO, Dundalk Credit Union, said “we see the true strength of community in times of challenge and uncertainty, and over the years we have witnessed the people of Dundalk, and indeed across Co Louth, rally in crisis, responding with resilience and solidarity, and one of these times is upon us.”

Brigene Litchfield, CEO, Cuchullain Credit Union, said “Community is at the heart of the Credit Union movement, and we are happy to play our part to help the wider Dundalk community to stay safe and to successfully navigate these unchartered waters.”