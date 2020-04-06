Jump of nine in number of Covid-19 cases in Louth in latest figures to 64
Louth now has 64 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday April 3rd and is an increase of nine on the 55 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 5th April.
There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 3rd April 2020 (4,443 cases), reveals:
- 47% are male and 53% are female, with 236 clusters involving 903 cases
- Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,203 cases (27%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 165 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 1,163 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,490 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 343 cases (8%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 13%