Jump of nine in number of Covid-19 cases in Louth in latest figures to 64

Louth now has 64 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday April 3rd and is an increase of nine on the 55 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 5th April.

There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 3rd April 2020 (4,443 cases), reveals: