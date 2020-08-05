Jury retires to reach a verdict in Adrian Donohoe murder case

The jury in the trial of a man charged with the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has this afternoon retired to consider its verdict.

Aaron Brady, 29, of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Detective Donohoe, who was shot dead at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan on January 25th 2013.

He has also pleaded not guilty to robbing €7,000 in cash and cheques from a worker at the credit union.

Mr Justice Michael White advised the seven women and five members of the jury to first consider a verdict on the robbery charge and then consider a verdict on the capital murder charge.

The jury has heard evidence from 139 witnesses in 60 days of evidence in a trial that began in January.

As he sent the jury out to begin deliberations Mr Justice White said the case had gone on a long time and he told the jury there was no time pressure on them in their deliberations, that they should take as much time as they need in their deliberations.