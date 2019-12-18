Just 12% of people caught driving without a licence in Louth have been convicted

Just 12% of people caught driving without a licence in Co Louth since the start of 2016 to September 12th last have been convicted.

This is the fifth lowest total nationwide after Monaghan and Cavan (both 4%), Waterford (7%) and Sligo (11%). It is also below the national average of 19%.

The largest conviction rate was in Cork at 30%.

The information was released by the Courts Service following a parliamentary question by Independent TD Tommy Broughan to Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.