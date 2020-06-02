Just 21 new cars sold in Co Louth in May

There were just 21 new cars sold in Co Louth throughout the month of May as Covid-19 continues to impact the motor trade both locally and nationally.

That’s according to the latest figures from SIMI.

This is a decline of 84.4% from the same month in 2019 when there were 135 new cars sold in the county.

The figure is up 250% however from the six cars that were sold in April when the country was in full lockdown.

The latest figures mean there have now been 1,289 new cars sold in Co Louth so far this year, a decline of 31.3% from the first five months of last year when there were 1,876 new cars sold.

The biggest selling manufacturer in the county last month was Volkswagen with five sales. They were followed by Toyota with three while Kia and Hyundai had two apiece. Volvo, Seat, Ford, Land Rover, Skoda, Suzuki, Peugeot, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus all sold one vehicle each.

The biggest selling models were the Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota RAV 4, which both sold three units while there were two apiece for the Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai Kona.