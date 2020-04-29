Just 3mm of rain had fallen in the area since St Patrick’s Day before this morning

This morning’s rainfall was the first proper rain in the area in over six weeks.

That’s according to local forecaster Louth Weather, who revealed that only 3mm of rain had fallen in the area since St Patrick’s Day on March 17th.

In an update at 3.55pm, Louth Weather said: “I’ve received numerous reports of an unusual and rare event described as water falling from the sky!

“This brings to an end a remarkably long run of dry weather. Although some parts of the county have seen patchy rain over the past month or so, other areas have been very dry, with today’s rain being the first real rain in over six weeks… my own station records indicate only 3mm since 17 March.

“The sun will appear soon and it will be dry this evening. Moderate SE winds. Cold at 9°C. More rain tonight. Moderate NE winds. Minimum 6°C.

“Thursday morning will be generally dry with some sunshine. It looks like more rain will arrive for the afternoon. Moderate NW wind. Cold at 9°C.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.