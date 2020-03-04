There is just a month to go until this year’s Patsy Kelly 5K race in Dundalk.

The 2020 race takes place on Saturday April 4th at 6.30pm with entry €15.

The annual event is organised in memory of local athlete Patsy Kelly who died while out running with friends in January 2010.

The event has been running since 2012.

The race gets underway at 6.30pm at the green on Annaverna Drive in Ard Easmuinn with parking available in Dunnes Stores and the TSM Factory.

You can sign up here.