Just one further Coronavirus case in Louth in latest figures

Louth now has 52 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday March 31st and is an increase of just one on the 51 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April.

There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31st March 2020 (3,282 cases), reveals: