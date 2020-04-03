Just one further Coronavirus case in Louth in latest figures
Louth now has 52 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday March 31st and is an increase of just one on the 51 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 98 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 2nd April.
There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31st March 2020 (3,282 cases), reveals:
- 48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases
- Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 17%