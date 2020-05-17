Just one further Covid-19 cases in Louth as national figures fall below 100

Louth now has 741 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday May 14th and is an increase of one on the 740 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,533 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 16 May, the HPSC has been notified of 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Dept of Health commented: “Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March.

“While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to reopen retail, business and society.”