Just six new cars sold in Co Louth last month as Covid-19 hits local motor industry

There were just six cars sold in Co Louth last month, new figures have revealed.

The impact of Covid-19 on the local motor industry is plain to see with sales down by a massive 96.9% from April 2019 when there were 193 new car registrations made in the county.

The country has been in lockdown since March meaning that new car sales have plummeted, with just 344 across the country in April.

Locally, only three manufacturers managed to achieve sales last month. Nissan was the biggest seller with four sales with Peugeot and Mercedes-Benz achieving one apiece.

The Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Leaf both sold two units each while the Peugeot 5008 and Mercedes-Benz GLC accounted for the two other sales in the county last month. Four of the cars sold were white/ivory while the other two were grey.

Coupled with a decline in new car sales of 50.3% in March, there have now been 1,319 new 201 cars sold in Louth in the first four months of the year. This is down 24.2% from the 1,741 new cars sold in the county between January 1st and April 30th 2019.