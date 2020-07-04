Just six new cases of Covid-19 in Louth during the month of June

There have been no further confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Louth, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This means there remains 781 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Wednesday July 1st.

In what can only be seen as a positive development, the figures show there were just six cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth throughout the entire month of June.

There has now been a total of 1,740 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 2nd July, the HPSC has been notified of 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Ireland’s 14 day incidence of COVID-19 is now less than 3 cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.

“HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to COVID-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach.

“We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had COVID-19 or was suspected to have COVID-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response.”