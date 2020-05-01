Just three further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in latest figures

Louth now has 655 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday April 28th and is an increase of three on the 652 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total of 1,232 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Thursday 30th April, the HPSC has been notified of 359 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 28th April (20,111 cases), reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,706 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 360 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,684 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,967 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,193 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,146 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The latest report of COVID-19 cases in healthcare workers reveals that 34% of cases relate to nurses, healthcare assistants amount to 24% and cases among doctors is at 7%.

|Since the pandemic began in Ireland 72 nurses, 40 healthcare assistants, 22 doctors and 45 other allied healthcare workers have been hospitalised with COVID-19.”