Just two weeks to go until Louth Local Enterprise Week

Local Enterprise Week Louth is now just two weeks away.

Designed to meet the needs of local people, these educational and networking events will help business owners to start, plan, and grow their enterprise. Hosted by Louth County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO), these free events will take place in venues up and down the county from 2nd-6th March.

The highlight of the week is always the National Enterprise Awards lunch, which takes place on Friday 6th March. Louth’s Head of Enterprise, Thomas McEvoy, this week extended an invitation to business owners to join him and the Local Enterprise Office team at this celebratory lunch. The event is free of charge and takes place at the Monasterboice Inn, just outside Drogheda.

He explains: “We round off our busy week with our Enterprise Awards lunch on Friday. Hosted by LMFM’s Gerry Kelly, this event will feature a keynote address by Sonia Deasy of Pestle and Mortar. Overall winner of the National Enterprise Awards 2019, Sonia has an incredible business story to tell and great insights to share.”

Thomas added: “The event truly is a showcase for enterprise in Louth. As part of the ceremony, we will announce the 3 Louth category winners of the National Enterprise Awards. These companies are emerging businesses that have already demonstrated excellence or have a concept that is destined for greatness. We will also reveal which company will represent Louth in the National Enterprise Awards Finals in The Mansion House, Dublin next May.”

Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Liam Reilly continued: “Enterprise is the backbone of County Louth. We see it everywhere, from big industries to artisan producers and all the SMEs in between. Louth County Council are committed to supporting enterprise in Louth through the services that we provide and the work of our Local Enterprise Office team. I and the other elected members and officials from Louth County Council are proud to be part of this celebration of entrepreneurship in Louth.”

Thomas concluded: “Attendance at this event is free of charge, but places are strictly limited. Don’t miss out! Visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth today to book your place. It really is a great opportunity for business owners to take time out, to network, to learn from others and to grow. We invite all business owners to come and join us for this celebration of enterprise.”

This awards event is part of Local Enterprise Week Louth hosted by the Local Enterprise Office and Louth County Council. Taking place from 2-6th March across the county, Local Enterprise Week offers 10 free education and networking events for business of all types. Visit www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth for the full line-up and to book tickets.

Pictured above: Sonia Deasy, winner of the 2019 National Enterprise Award, who will be the guest speaker at the Louth County Final of the National Enterprise Awards on Friday 6th March, which will be hosted by MC Gerry Kelly of LMFM.