Kathleen plans to give it 90 by dancing for charity for her birthday next month

Blackrock woman Kathleen Lynch is planning to give it 90 to celebrate her birthday next month.

The Sandy Lane resident is set to turn 90 on May 1st but due to the current pandemic she is unable to mark the occasion with family and friends.

Instead, Kathleen is encouraging people to help raise funds for two charities close to her heart, Age Action Ireland and the Irish Red Cross.

To encourage people to support both worthy causes, she plans to dance in her garden for a total of 90 minutes throughout the day on her birthday on May 1st, supported by her husband Donnie (94).

Kathleen, who has been isolating since early March, has set up a GoFundMe page with almost double her target of €1,000 raised so far.

You can donate here.