Keenan announces new book of poems, photographs and sketches

Local singer-songwriter David Keenan has announced a “new book of Poems, Photographs and Sketches”, entitled Soundings of an Unnamed Bird.

Taking to social media to unveil the cover of the upcoming book, David revealed that it “will be ready for shipping soon.”

The announcement follows the release of Alchemy & Prose: A Concert Film, which tracks David’s career to date, and features footage of his lauded Olympia Theatre headliner earlier this year. The documentary is available to watch online here, as part of Doc’n Roll Festival, until November 22nd.