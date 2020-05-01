Keenan releases second volume of ‘Isolation Tapes’

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan has release the second volume of his ‘Isolation Tapes’.

The four-track EP consists of an as-yet unreleased demo of “Sacred Cough Bottle” and three new songs.

Featuring just the Knockbridge man and his guitar, the tracks are all available on Bandcamp, who are waiving their revenue shares for 24 hours today.

Keenan said: “It’s been freeing this concept, no bells or whistles, just me and the song.

“You can listen and download these new tracks on my Bandcamp now for free.”

