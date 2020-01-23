Keenan the cover star on the latest edition of Hot Press

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan will feature on the cover of the first Hot Press magazine of the year when it goes on sale this morning.

The 27-year-old is the main feature in the latest edition following an in-depth interview with Pat Carty in which he reflects on his remarkable journey to date.

The cover story comes at the end of a landmark month for Keenan following the release of his debut album ‘A Beginner’s Guide To Bravery’ on January 10th and a triumphant sold-out Olympia Theatre show.

Reacting to the cover on social media, Keenan said: “The first edition of the decade, gratitude to @hotpress Magazine for the feature and to Pat Carty for the open and honest conversations. Pick up a copy friends and read the dialogues for yourself.”

Find out more here or pick up a copy of Hot Press, which hits the shelves this morning.