Keenan’s debut album enjoys chart success in opening week

Local singer/songwriter David Keenan’s debut album ‘The Beginner’s Guide to Bravery’ soared to the top of the independent music chart in Ireland in its first week on sale.

The album, released on January 10th, pipped Gerry Cinnamon’s ‘Erratic Cinematic’ and The Wolfe Tones’ ‘At Their Very Best Live’ to the top of the charts for those on independent labels.

Keenan’s release was number six in the overall album charts and the best selling album of the week on vinyl.

Lewis Capaldi remained on top of the charts for a second week with ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, with Selena Gomez the highest new entry at number four with her third solo album ‘Rare’.