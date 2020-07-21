Kelly on the double as Dundalk make it three wins in a row against Athlone

Dundalk FC made it three wins in a row with a 4-2 victory over Athlone Town in a behind closed doors friendly at Oriel Park last night.

Following on from wins over Bohemian FC and Drogheda Utd last week, Vinny Perth played a mixture of senior squad members and U19 players.

Nevertheless the home side proved much too good for their First Division opponents with Georgie Kelly opening the scoring on 14 minutes with a header from John Mountney’s cross after Josh Gatt had struck the crossbar.

It was 2-0 shortly after when Kelly added his second from a Cameron Dummigan cross.

Athlone did manage to pull a goal back just after the half hour mark when Oisin Duffy glanced a header past Aaron McCarey.

Just before half-time Dundalk restored their two goal lead however when Ronan Kilkenny slipped John Mountney through for the coolest of finishes.

Mountney then turned provider for his side’s fourth with the cross for American Taner Dogan to head home.

There was a late consulate for Athlone when John Morgan made it 4-2.

Next up for Dundalk is a game against Longford Town, again behind closed doors, at Oriel Park tonight.

DUNDALK FC: Aaron McCarey; Cameron Dummigan (Thomas Daly 58), Christian Jones, Andrew Quinn, Jarlath Jones; Will Patching, Taner Dogan; Joshua Gatt (Ronan Kilkenny 28), John Mountney (Jeff Nwodo 58), Nathan Oduwa (Luke Hennessy 58); Georgie Kelly.