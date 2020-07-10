Kelly urges new Transport Minister to allow licence applications in Dundalk

Dundalk Councillor Seán Kelly has again called on the National Driving Licence Service to set up a part time office at the new RSA Driving Test Centre on the Newry Road with immediate effect.

A copy of Cllr Kelly’s motion, passed at the February meeting of the Council, has been sent to new Minister for Transport, Green TD Eamonn Ryan.

Kelly commented: “It’s 45km from the centre of town to the NDLS offices in Southgate Shopping Centre which is south of Drogheda. It’s both unreasonable and unfair expecting people to make this journey when we have a brand-new facility on the Newry Road since September 2019 which could make space available on a part time basis for those applying for licenses in Dundalk, the surrounding areas and the Cooley Peninsula.

“Both entities have a close working relationship and therefore it makes sense to pass your test and apply for your licence in the one location. Also given we have a new Minister for Transport who represents the Green Party surely he can see the sense in having an office available in Dundalk that saves both time and the environment with less pollution as a result of this unnecessary travel.

“I hope he sees the common sense in this approach and acts accordingly,” said Cllr Kelly.