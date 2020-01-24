Kellys calls for driving licence service to be made available in Dundalk

Local Councillor Sean Kelly has called on the National Driving License Service to set up a part-time office at the new RSA Driving Test Centre on the Newry Road with immediate effect.

As things stand, those from Dundalk or North Louth have to travel to the Southgate Shopping Centre in Drogheda, Co Meath, if they wish to receive a new or renewed licence.

In a statement this week, Fianna Fáil Councillor Kelly said this was “unreasonable and unfair” and needed to be changed.

He said: “It’s 45km from the centre of town to the NDLS offices in Southgate Shopping Centre which is south of Drogheda. It’s unreasonable and unfair expecting people to make this journey when we have a brand-new facility on the Newry Road since September 2019 which could make space available on a part-time basis for those applying for licenses in Dundalk, the surrounding areas and the Cooley Peninsula.

“Both entities have a close working relationship and therefore it makes sense to pass your test and apply for your licence in the one location. I hope they see the common sense in this approach and act accordingly.”