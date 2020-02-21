Kevin Meenan set to return to Louth County Council as Ó Murchú’s replacement

Kevin Meenan is set for a return to Louth County Council.

The former councillor has been selected by Sinn Féin to replace Ruairí Ó Murchú on the local authority following the latter’s recent election to the Dáil.

The former chairman and vice chairman of Dundalk Town Council stepped down from local politics for health reasons in July 2017.

Kevin was first elected to the old Dundalk Town Council in 1999 and was Sinn Fein’s longest serving representative in Louth at the time of his initial retirement almost three years ago. He topped the poll with 688 first preference votes in his first outing in Dundalk No 2 in June 1999.

Kevin was then elected to Louth County Council for the first time in June 2004 in the Dundalk South area when he topped the poll once more with 1,592 votes, more than 200 more than the next nearest candidate, the late Dr Mary Grehan.

He opted not to seek re-election to the county council in 2009 because he wanted to spend more time in his own local area. The Muirhevnamor man would go on to retain his Town Council seat with 550 first preference votes, which was one shy of being elected on the first count.

In his most recent election in May 2014, Kevin claimed 1,082 first preference votes before claiming the fourth seat in Dundalk South when transfers brought his tally up to 1,369 in the tenth count.

He was replaced on the local authority in August 2017 by Ruairí Ó Murchú, who earlier this month retained Gerry Adams’ seat for Sinn Féin by being elected alongside his running mate and poll topper Imelda Munster on the first count in the General Election.