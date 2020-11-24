Key witness in Aaron Brady murder trial jailed for contempt of court

A key witness who didn’t show up to give evidence in the Aaron Brady murder trial has been jailed for contempt of court.

Colin Hoey, of Cregganduff, Co Armagh, claimed he was intimidated into not taking the stand and genuinely felt he had no other option.

Last August, Aaron Brady, a 29-year-old man from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was found guilty of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during an armed robbery outside Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth in January 2013.

At the time, his trial heard he was living with his friend, Colin Hoey.

Hoey initially gave Brady an alibi by telling Gardaí they were watching a movie together in the home they shared at the time of the shooting.

However, he changed his story four years later, to say it could have actually been the night before.

His changed version of events was of huge significance to the prosecution team, but he refused to show up to give evidence to the jury.

His barrister claimed he and his family were intimidated and threatened by certain elements, which they suspected to be of a criminal or paramilitary nature.

Mr Justice Michael White accepted that Hoey is a good man, but he said, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing”, so he felt he had to mark his contempt of court with a 21-day prison sentence.