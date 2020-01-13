Kick-off time confirmed for next month’s President’s Cup final

The kick-off time for the President’s Cup final between Dundalk FC and Shamrock Rovers next month has been confirmed.

The game on Sunday February 9th will kick-off at 3pm at Oriel Park.

It will act as the curtain raiser to the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season. Dundalk FC host Derry City in the opening league game on Friday February 14th, also at Oriel Park.

Dundalk FC’s first pre-season game takes place this Friday night when they welcome UCD to Oriel.

Meanwhile the club today confirmed the appointment of local journalist Gavin McLaughlin as the club’s new Media Content Officer.