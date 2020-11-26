Kilkerley family hoping to ‘light up the Darkness’ by raising funds for Dundalk Simon Community with Christmas lights

A kindhearted family from Kilkerley are aiming to ‘Light up the Darkness’ this Christmas by raising funds for the Dundalk Simon Community.

Every year the Carolan’s from Cortial light up the exterior of their home for Christmas.

This year they said they would go the extra mile by helping to raise funds for the Simon Community, which like all local charities have suffered this year due to Covid-19.

To date around €1,300 has been raised and Roisin Carolan is encouraging everyone to pop by, see the lights and donate.

She said: “2020 has been a very tough year on everyone, and we thought that this year we would go the extra mile by lighting up the darkness in aid of the Dundalk Simon Community.

“Our house will have amazing exterior Christmas lights and the lights will be on from 5pm each evening from Friday 4th of December until the new year.

“Please donate whatever you can, and in a year where the normal Christmas activities won’t apply, be sure to visit and see the lights in person. We are just 5 miles outside Dundalk – Cortial, Kilkerley, Dundalk A91 T671.

“Make sure and bring the kids and take photos. This year will be like no other, so, let’s light up the darkness for everyone!”

You can donate now here.