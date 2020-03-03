Kilkerley Lourdes Invalid Fund pop up shop in the Long Walk this week

Kilkerley Lourdes Invalid Fund has a pop up shop all this week in the Long Walk Shopping Centre.

The store opened earlier today and will remain open until Saturday.

All funds raised will go towards bringing invalids to Lourdes with the Armagh Diocesan Pilgrimage in May and for the youth helpers who will go also to help the invalids.

A large range of new and pre loved clothes and bric-a-brac including some vintage clothes is on sale in store.

Please call in to assist this worthy cause. The shop will be open each day from 9.30am to 5pm.