Kind-hearted local publican offers his services to those in need after closing pub again

A kind-hearted local publican has offered to run errands for people in the area after having to close his bar again.

Liam Kehoe is the manager of Kehoe’s Bar on Quay Street. Like many pubs in the area, it is set to close its doors again today after the decision was made to move the country to Level 3.

While disappointed to have to close, Liam said he would be making himself available to help out anyone who needed it in this difficult time.

Posting on the Kehoe’s Bar Facebook page last night, Liam said: “Going by today’s recommendations we have had to take the hard call of closing time on our business again.

“During these uncertain times if people need assistance in grocery shopping, chemist runs, anything at all don’t be afraid to ask me. PM me or call my mobile to do the running around. I will be more than happy to help where I can. Hospital appointments etc please reach out and ask.

“We are all in this together and can all help each other out at the drop of a hat.

“We will be back after all this is over and we will let the good times roll again.”

Liam posted his mobile, 087 207 1010, for anyone who needed support.

Kehoe’s is one of several local establishments to announce they would be closing from tonight with McCourt’s Bar, The Clermont in Blackrock and McGeough’s Bar some of the other pubs and restaurants which have also taken to social media to announce they would be closing for the time being.