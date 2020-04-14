Kind nature of Long Walk shoppers to feature on RTÉ One this evening

The Long Walk Shopping Centre and their customer’s efforts to help people working on the frontline and suffering from Coronavirus are set to be recognised on TV tonight.

Since the pandemic began the centre has set up a collection point for essential items.

With family visits restricted, staff and patients in local hospitals are running low on personal hygiene products. As a result, the Long Walk Set up a collection point with customers kindly donating.

All products are then collected by nurses and delivered to those who need them most.

This effort will be recognised on TV tonight on RTÉ One’s Ireland On Call programme, which airs at 7pm.

The donation trolleys in the Long Walk Shopping Centre are part of a National Initiative by the Harcourt Development Shopping Centres who are running the campaign across their six regional shopping centres – Galway Shopping Centre, Letterkenny Shopping Centre (Donegal), Donaghmede Shopping Centre (Dublin), Parkway Shopping Centre (Limerick) and Laois Shopping Centre (Portlaoise).

Harcourt Developments said: “The outpouring of gratitude for these amazing people has been fantastic. One small donation can go a long way to helping hospital staff and patients feel somewhat human in these difficult times.”