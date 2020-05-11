Knockbridge Vintage Rally cancelled due to Covid-19

This year’s Knockbridge Vintage Rally has been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The decision was made at the weekend by the Knockbridge Vintage Club committee, who determined it would not be appropriate to run the annual event as normal this September.

In a statement, the committee said: “Due to current Covid 19 pandemic, the Knockbridge Vintage Club committee have made the difficult decision to cancel our road run and show for 2020.

“In these exceptional times the decision has been made in the interest of public health.

“Many thanks to all our exhibitors, participants, sponsors, volunteers and attendees for their support. We look forward to working with you all again in 2021.”