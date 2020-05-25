Kookee products to be sold in Aldi stores from this Sunday

One of Dundalk’s most innovative Irish food and drink producers has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 142 stores through its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme.

KooKee has successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme with their Gluten Free Spotaí Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cookie Mix.

Their exciting products will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, 31st May for two weeks only.

Aldi is investing €500,000 in the Grow with Aldi programme this year, and to date, has invested over €2.5million with small and medium Irish suppliers since it began in 2018.

45 suppliers, supplying a diverse range of over 75 products have been selected for this year’s Grow with Aldi. Products include Cordials, Artisan Chocolate, Baking Mixes, Piedmontese Beef Sausages, Irish Farmhouse Cheeses and Frozen Pizzas. The new artisan additions will compliment Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi already works with over 200 Irish suppliers and will sell over €750 million worth of Irish goods this year.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium Irish suppliers in listing with a national retailer. Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

Five of the Grow with Aldi suppliers will then be given a further opportunity, winning a contract for their product to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round. In 2019, All About Kombucha, Galway (Kombucha), Funky Monkey Foods, Dublin (Curry Mix and Salt & Chilli Mix), Walls Honest Chips, Cork (Chips), Ballyvourney Pudding, Cork (Black and White Pudding), Pizzado Pizza, Co. Down (Fresh Pizza Bases) and Mama Bear Ketchup, Cork (Low Sugar Ketchup) all won a core listing in all 142 stores nationwide.

Kookee is a family run Artisan business established in 2009 by local mum Pauline Clarke, specialising in high quality cookies.