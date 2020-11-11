Kookee set to Grow with Aldi this festive season

One of Dundalk’s most innovative food and drink producers has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 144 stores through its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme over the Christmas period!

KooKee successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi Festive programme with their products Spotai Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Double Chocolate Chip Free From Cookie Mix – which sell for €3.59 each.

Grow with Aldi Festive was launched back in August, and Aldi put the call out to small and medium suppliers across Ireland, to get in touch with them if they’d like to see their products on the shelves over the Christmas period. All products will be in 144 Aldi stores nationwide from this Sunday, 15th November while stocks last.

Commenting, Pauline Clarke of KooKee said: “To have our products recognised by a global retailer like Aldi is fantastic. Grow with Aldi Festive provides huge exposure for our brand and lets us reach more shoppers than ever before and all during the busiest shopping period of the year! We can’t wait to see our product on shelf soon!”

The winners of Grow with Aldi Festive are: