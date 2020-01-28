Labour vow to upgrade Dundalk IT to a university as part of Election manifesto

The Labour Party manifesto has pledged to deliver Technological University Status for Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Released earlier today, the party’s manifesto for next month’s General Election plans to freeze rents and build 80,000 social and affordable homes over the next five years.

The party is also promising to spend an additional €1 billion annually on health and to deliver free GP care to under 18s.

The party said it would not be introducing any tax cuts for workers, but said it would widen income tax bands, while also launching a major review of Ireland’s 12.5% corporation tax rate.

It said it wants to invest €16bn in housing over the next five years, delivering 80,000 social and affordable homes.

The biggest headline from a local perspective, however, is the promise to upgrade Dundalk IT to a University.

Commenting on the subject, local Labour Party candidate in Louth/East Meath Ged Nash said: “Building on the work I did last year with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland branch in DkIT, students and other stakeholders, we have made a formal commitment in our general election manifesto to continue that work to secure Technological University status for DkIT.

“I want to be elected to the Dáil to represent Louth in order to ensure that this ambition becomes a reality.

“The future of the town and the region depends on TU status. It is vital for the future of local jobs, investment, community development, the creative industries and our community more broadly and I am committed to finishing the job.”

Other items in the manifesto will see the party freeze the pension age of 66, invest €300m per year to make primary schools genuinely free of charge and develop a new childcare scheme for working parents.

On climate, the party said it would ring-fence revenue from the carbon tax to invest in sustainable jobs and for home insulation programmes.

The party also said it would introduce a “stronger” national homeless strategy within its first 100 days of government.

You can read the full manifesto here.