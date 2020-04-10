Landmark in local battle against Covid-19 as first patient is discharged from ICU

There has been some good news in the fight against Covid-19 locally today with the first patient battling the virus discharged from the Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The video below, which the patient gave consent to post, was shared the nursing department at the hospital.

Some well needed good news!! Our first ICU discharge during Covid 19 today!! 👏👏👏Only possible due to the phenomenal work ethic of all the team.

**Patient gave consent for the video** pic.twitter.com/76rfQxQipm — OLOLNursing (@NursingOlol) April 10, 2020

It shows the male patient being clapped by staff at the hospital after seeing off the worst effects of Covid-19.

The patient can be heard saying ‘Thank you very much’ as he waves to staff.

At the time of writing there are 106 cases of Coronavirus in Louth.