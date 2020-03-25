Large quantity of building rubble dumped north of Dundalk

A large quantity of building rubble was discovered dumped at the old customs weigh bridge on the N1 north of Dundalk yesterday.

The dumping contained asbestos sheeting and is the same spot where hundreds of tyres were dumped last year.

Reacting to the dumping, local Councillor Antóin Watters encouraged people to report anyone they see dumping in the area.

He said: “These people don’t care about our area or the people who live in it. Please report any potential sightings to Louth County Council Litter dept or the Gardaí.”