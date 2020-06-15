Large quantity of household rubbish dumped at Edentubber

A large quantity of household rubbish was dumped at Edentubber over the weekend.

Local Councillor Antóin Watters has hit out at those responsible and called on anyone with information on the incident to contact Gardaí.

He said: “Disappointed that someone decided over the weekend to dump their household waste in Edentubber.

“I would encourage locals to once again be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to the Gardaí or Louth County Council Litter Wardens.”