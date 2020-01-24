Largely cloudy but dry conditions expected this weekend

It’s due to be largely cloudy but dry over the course of the weekend but conditions will worsen early next week with the possibility of some wintry showers.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

The forecast reads as follows: “High pressure remains in control. However it’s influence weakens over the coming days and The Atlantic returns to dominate our weather.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy but dry again! Light SW winds. Max 9°C.

“SATURDAY – Cloudy but dry. Windier than of late with moderate southerly winds. Max 8°C. Some rain late Saturday night.

“SUNDAY – Some sunny spells but mostly cloudy. Overall dry but the odd shower could occur. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Colder at 6°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – As I outlined last Monday, next week starts with a cold snap. From Sunday night through to Tuesday evening, any showers reaching us (I don’t expect many) will be wintry especially over high ground. Frost at night where skies clear.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.