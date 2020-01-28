Largely mild week of weather ahead

After a cold start yesterday and today, it’s due to be largely mild week ahead.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather said: “The Atlantic dominates our weather for the next week. Some low pressure systems developing, but all should stay far enough away not to cause too much trouble. Cool Monday and Tuesday, but mild for the rest of the week.

“TUESDAY – A mix of cloud and some sunny spells. Generally dry but a few showers about. Moderate westerly winds. Cool at 5°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy. Mostly dry but some light rain possible. Moderate occasionally fresh SW winds. Milder at 9°C.

“THURSDAY – Generally cloudy but dry. Moderate SW winds. Mild at 10°C.

“FRIDAY – Some rain likely early in the day but it should be dry later. Fresh sw winds. Very mild at 12°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications suggest a mostly cloudy period with some showers or patchy light rain at times. Windy Saturday night.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – It looks like we will have high pressure building and controlling our weather, so mostly dry and settled.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.