Late Massey strike ensures winning start for Dundalk

Dundalk FC got their season off to a winning start courtesy of a 1-0 win against Derry City at Oriel Park last night.

Dane Massey was the hero for Vinny Perth’s side as he volleyed in the game’s only goal from a Jordan Flores corner in the 79th minute.

Prior to that Dundalk had dominated for long periods with Patrick Hoban and new signing Cameron Smith going closest in the first half.

Daniel Kelly then went close twice early in the second half, hitting the crossbar on one occasion, with Smith also denied the opener by a wonderful save from Peter Cherrie.

Derry had a couple of half chances through Tim Nilsen but Gary Rogers was equal to them.

The visitors tired towards the finish with Massey taking advantage with a brilliant finish to make it a winning start for the champions.

Next Friday Dundalk travel to Tolka Park to face First Division champions Shelbourne, who themselves got off to a winning start last night with a 1-0 win away to Cork City courtesy of a late Ciaran Kilduff header.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle; Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett (Jordan Flores 72); Daniel Kelly (Sean Hoare 87), Cammy Smith (Will Patching 75), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban. Subs not used: Aaron McCarey, Brian Gartland, Darragh Leahy, Lido Lotefa.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie; Danny Lupano, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist, Ciaran Coll; Conor Clifford (Jack Malone 63), Ciaron Harkin (Steven Mallon 83), Conor McCormack; Jamie McDonagh, Tim Nilsen, Walter Figueira (Adam Liddle 78). Subs not used: Nathan Gartside, Colm Horgan, Moussa Bakayoko, Mark McChrystal.