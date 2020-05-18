Latest confirmed Covid-19 cases in Louth drops by two
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has dropped by two in the latest figures.
Following an adjustment of the number of confirmed cases, there are now 739 in Louth as of midnight on Friday May 15th.
This is two less than the 741 reported 24 hours earlier and is the third time there has been a drop in confirmed figures since the surveillance was launched.
There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Sunday 17 May, the HPSC has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 15 May (23,953 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,117 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,566 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,666 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,361 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,352 cases (6%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%