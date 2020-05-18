Latest confirmed Covid-19 cases in Louth drops by two

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has dropped by two in the latest figures.

Following an adjustment of the number of confirmed cases, there are now 739 in Louth as of midnight on Friday May 15th.

This is two less than the 741 reported 24 hours earlier and is the third time there has been a drop in confirmed figures since the surveillance was launched.

There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 17 May, the HPSC has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,112 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 15 May (23,953 cases), reveals: