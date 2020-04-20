Latest Covid-19 figures for Louth show a reduction of one

Louth now has 405 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday April 17th and is a decrease of one on the 406 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

It is understood that at least one case was reclassified, leading to a reduction in the overall figure.

There have now been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 610 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

346 (57%) of those who died were male, 264 (43%) were female

The age range is 23 – 105 years

The median age of those who died is 83

337 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Sunday 19 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 445 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, 17 April (14,602 cases) reveals: