Latest Covid-19 figures reveal 18 cases in Louth

Louth now has 18 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Monday March 23rd and is an increase on the 16 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been nine deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday March 25th.

There are now 1,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 23nd March (1,164 cases), reveals: