Latest daily cases of Covid-19 in Louth the second lowest nationally

There were five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, released last night.

This brings to 1,317 the total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Sunday October 18th.

The five new daily cases was the second lowest in the country after Leitrim where there was less than five.

There has now been 229 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the last fortnight with the current 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 177.7. This is seventh lowest in the country.

There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 18 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 50,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

511 are men / 518 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 30 years old

235 in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 298 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”