Latest fire in Ravensdale caused by fireworks

Firefighters were called to deal with a new fire in Ravensdale this afternoon that was caused by fireworks.

That fire is in addition to the ongoing battle to control the blaze on Annaloughan Loop, which reignited yesterday evening and came dangerously close to properties in the Lordship area overnight.

According to reports the Ravensdale fire this afternoon was started by youths setting off fireworks at the rear of Dulargy National School.

In an update on Facebook this evening, local Cllr Antóin Watters said: “Emergency services have been battling the fires in Annaloughan all day. The fire services are been stretched with a number of fires to deal with in the area.

“Once such fire is in Ravensdale and it was caused by fireworks. As if things weren’t bad enough.”

The fires continue on Annaloughan with the Coillte helicopter continuing to take water from Dundalk Bay to drop on the fire as firefighters tackle it on the ground. It is also understood that the army helicopter will be assisting soon. It has the capacity to carry four times the volume of water as that of the Coillte helicopter.